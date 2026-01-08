default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McNabb (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Thursday, SinBin.vegas reports.

McNabb has already missed three games due to his upper-body injury, but seems no closer to getting back in the lineup. Still, the veteran defenseman can be activated at any point once given the all-clear. McNabb has notched just three points in 38 games this year, so few fantasy managers figure to be impacted by his continued absence.

More News