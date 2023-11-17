McNabb scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

McNabb ended a three-game point drought with the tally. That matched his longest dry spell of the season, as the 32-year-old has been quietly productive despite his defense-first reputation. He's up to eight points, 19 shots on net, a plus-13 rating, 17 hits and 50 blocked shots through 17 appearances overall.