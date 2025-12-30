McNabb scored a goal on four shots and blocked five shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

McNabb has contributed two goals over 12 games in December, but he's also gone minus-5 with 23 hits, 27 blocks and 14 shots on net this month. The 34-year-old blueliner continues to function as a shutdown defenseman, though he may be struggling a bit without hisusual partner, Shea Theodore, who is out with an upper-body injury. McNabb has three points, 33 shots on net, 97 blocks, 63 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 37 appearances this season.