Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Nets only goal in overtime loss
McNabb scored a goal and dished seven hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks.
McNabb was able to beat Aaron Dell in the third period for the Golden Knights' only tally of the contest. The defenseman has three points and 17 hits in his last five games. The offense is a bit of a surprise, but the physicality is par for the course. McNabb is up to five points, 70 hits, 28 PIM and 40 blocked shots in 24 games this season.
