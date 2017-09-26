Play

McNabb registered one shot on goal against Anaheim in a 4-2 preseason defeat.

Although McNabb was limited offensively, he still collected four hits and blocked one shot. The 26-year-old is one of the more experienced defenseman on Las Vegas, and should see an uptick from his 15:04 average ice time he logged in the 2016-17 season for Los Angeles.

