McNabb produced an assist and six PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

McNabb took three penalties in the contest, but two of them were offsetting, limiting the negative impact for the Golden Knights. He's been needed in a larger role so far with the Golden Knights missing three regulars on defense for Saturday's game. McNabb has two assists, six blocked shots, three hits, six PIM and a plus-5 rating over three outings.