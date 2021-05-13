McNabb produced an assist and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

McNabb was rarely much of a scoring threat this season, contributing eight points in 41 contests. He lost nearly six weeks to a lower-body injury in February and March. The physical defenseman added 98 hits, 76 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating, which could give him some appeal in DFS during the playoffs since he's solid in the non-scoring categories.