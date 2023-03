McNabb posted an assist, six blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

McNabb has logged a pair of assists, 20 blocks and 12 hits over his last four games. The 32-year-old defenseman set up the first of Jonathan Marchessault's two tallies in this contest. McNabb has 16 points, 158 hits, 151 blocks, 70 shots on goal, 30 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 62 appearances.