McNabb picked up a helper, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

McNabb has four goals and 12 helpers in 79 games this season, as well as 199 hits. Should he be credited with one more check, he'll have his third 200-hit campaign. His low point production makes him a no-go in standard fantasy formats, but between the hits and 135 blocked shots, he could find value in deeper competitions.