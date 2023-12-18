McNabb recorded an assist and three hits in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

McNabb has four points and a minus-1 rating over his last six contests. He also earned multiple hits Sunday for the first time in four games. The 32-year-old blueliner will have some of his defensive load eased now that Alec Martinez (lower body) is back in the lineup. Through 32 games this season, McNabb has been a pleasant surprise with 12 points, 40 hits, 97 blocked shots, 32 shots on net and a plus-9 rating while playing in a top-four role.