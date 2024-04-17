McNabb scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

McNabb tallied late in the second period to open the scoring. His goal was his first since March 9. The 33-year-old defenseman has put together a career year with 26 points, 86 shots on net, 206 blocked shots, 147 hits and a plus-19 rating over 81 appearances. He remains in a second-pairing role.