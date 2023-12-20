McNabb logged an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

McNabb has gotten on the scoresheet in five of the last seven games, producing a goal and four assists in that span. Aside from the second half of November, the 32-year-old blueliner has been fairly productive this season. He's up to 13 points, 32 shots on net, 41 hits, 98 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 33 contests. McNabb's career high in points is 24 from the 2014-15 season, and he's on track to best it.