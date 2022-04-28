McNabb logged an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.
McNabb has an assist in each of the last two games. The 31-year-old defenseman has racked up three goals, 15 helpers, 177 blocked shots, 154 hits and 84 shots on net through 68 outings in a top-four role this season.
