Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Picks up helper
McNabb posted an assist, five hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.
The physical defenseman helped set up Shea Theodore's lone goal for Vegas. McNabb also tossed his body around to great effect. The 28-year-old has two points and 19 hits through four games this season.
