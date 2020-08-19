McNabb recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks in Game 5.

McNabb set up Max Pacioretty for Vegas' first goal of the contest. It's just the second helper in eight postseason games for McNabb. He's added nine shots on goal, 22 hits and 22 blocked shots. The 29-year-old is best known for his physicality -- McNabb had 201 hits, 133 blocked shots and only nine points in 71 regular-season contests.