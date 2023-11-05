McNabb recorded an assist, blocked four shots and went plus-4 in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Avalanche.

McNabb ended his longest drought of the season (three games) with the primary assist on Mark Stone's first shorthanded goal of the contest. The 32-year-old McNabb has slowed down a bit after a hot start, but he's still up to six helpers and a plus-13 rating through 12 contests. He's also managed 38 blocked shots, 16 hits, 11 shots on goal and eight PIM while filling a defense-first role in Vegas' top four.