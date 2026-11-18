McNabb notched an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

McNabb ended a seven-game point drought with the helper. The 35-year-old defenseman has chipped in decent supporting offense this season with nine assists over 23 contests. He's added 25 shots on net, 36 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating. He'll fill a physical role in the Golden Knights' top four, giving him fantasy value in banger leagues, though he's also on track to top the 20-point mark for the third time in four years.