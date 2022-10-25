McNabb put up an assist, three hits, three blocked shots, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

McNabb set up a Chandler Stephenson goal in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. Through seven contests, McNabb has chipped in a pair of assists while adding 20 blocks, 17 hits, nine shots on net, four PIM and a plus-4 rating. He'll continue to work as the defensive half of a top-four pairing, usually alongside either Shea Theodore or Alex Pietrangelo.