McNabb notched an assist, two blocked shots and 10 PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

McNabb and Yakov Trenin had a fight with additional penalties in the second period of what had previously been a fairly tame game. Prior to that, McNabb contributed a secondary helper on a Keegan Kolesar goal in the opening frame. The 31-year-old McNabb had a decent December with a goal, four helpers, 27 hits and 37 blocked shots in 15 games. He's at 12 points, 55 shots on net, 81 hits, 88 blocks, a plus-12 rating and 22 PIM through 39 outings.