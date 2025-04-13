McNabb logged an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

McNabb has a goal and two assists during his three-game point streak. That follows a stretch in which he went eight contests without a point. As a shutdown defenseman, McNabb doesn't have to be active on offense to make an impact, though it's a bonus when he is. The 34-year-old is at 20 points, a mark he's reached in each of the last two years and three times in his career. He's added 90 shots on net, 164 blocked shots, 130 hits and a plus-40 rating. McNabb joins Ryan McDonagh and Aliaksei Protas (foot) as the only players in the league to be at plus-40 or better at this stage of the campaign.