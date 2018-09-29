Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Pots empty-netter in win
McNabb scored one goal --- on a net missing its goalie ---in Vegas' 2-0 win versus the Kings on Friday.
Last season with the Golden Knights, McNabb played just over five more minutes per game compared to the year before, spent in Los Angeles. In Vegas, the 27-year-old is counted on to play top-pairing minutes but lacks elite point-production capabilities. In his six years of NHL service, McNabb has exceeded 20 points in a single season only once.
