McNabb scored a goal, added two hits and blocked eight shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Stars in Game 1.
McNabb had a career year with 26 points in 82 regular-season outings. He kept it rolling in the playoff opener, netting the game-winning goal Monday. McNabb is also a force defensively -- he had 148 hits, 207 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating this season, and his team-leading eight blocks in Game 1 set the tone for what he brings to the lineup in a top-four role.
