Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Produces assist
McNabb registered an assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks in Game 7.
It was McNabb's only point of the series. He did have 27 hits and 18 blocks over the seven games. McNabb had 16 points in 81 regular-season games. His defense-first approach makes the blueliner unreliable for fantasy purposes.
