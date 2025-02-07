McNabb notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

McNabb has earned five points over his last nine outings, and he's gone 14 contests without taking a minus rating. The 34-year-old is playing solid defense and continues to mesh well with Shea Theodore in a top-four role. McNabb is at 12 points, 70 shots on net, a plus-31 rating, 95 hits and 122 blocked shots through 55 appearances, offering a path to fantasy relevance in deep formats that reward non-scoring production.