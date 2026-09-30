McNabb logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Multi-point efforts won't be a regular thing for McNabb, but he can chip in some offense in a top-four role. His biggest source of fantasy value comes from blocked shots, especially if new head coach Ryan Craig doesn't make too many changes to Vegas' defensive style. McNabb was held to 12 points with 110 hits and 142 blocked shots over 63 regular-season appearances last year, but he had reached the 20-point mark in the previous two campaigns. Keep him in mind in deeper fantasy formats as well as banger leagues.