McNabb notched two assists, three shots on goal, four hits and four blocked shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

McNabb earned his second multi-point effort of the year, which included a power-play helper on Chandler Stephenson's empty-netter in the final minute. McNabb reached the 20-assist mark for the second time in his career, and his 23 points through 69 contests put him one point shy of matching his personal best from 2014-15. The 33-year-old blueliner has added 69 shots on net, a plus-18 rating, 121 hits and 179 blocked shots while playing on the Golden Knights' second pairing.