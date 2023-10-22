McNabb recorded an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

McNabb has three assists over six contests this season, an unusually strong run of offense for the 32-year-old defenseman. He helped out on a Nicolas Roy tally in the third period of Saturday's game. McNabb has added 19 blocks, seven hits, eight PIM, five shots on goal and a plus-8 rating in 2023-24. He continues to play big minutes on the top pairing -- he's been covering for Alec Martinez, who has returned from an upper-body injury, and Alex Pietrangelo, who remains out with an upper-body injury.