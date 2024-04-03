McNabb recorded an assist, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

McNabb got on the scoresheet for the first time since March 21, a span of five scoreless outings. The 33-year-old defenseman's helper was his 24th point of the season, matching the career high he established in 2014-15, his first full campaign. He's added 196 blocked shots, 134 hits, 79 shots on net and a plus-18 rating through 75 contests as a defensive stalwart for the Golden Knights this season. McNabb should continue to see top-four minutes as Vegas pushes toward a playoff spot.