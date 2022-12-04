McNabb notched two assists, a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal, three hits and four blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

McNabb has surprisingly been filling the void left behind by Alex Pietrangelo (personal) at both ends of the ice. Over the last four games, McNabb has three assists and a plus-2 rating while seeing an uptick in ice time. The 31-year-old will rarely get anything more than a handful of seconds on the power play, but his physicality and defensive work remain strong on a good team. He has nine helpers, 61 hits, 57 blocked shots, 37 shots on net and a plus-14 rating in 26 contests this season.