McNabb logged an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

McNabb was expected to miss Game 3 with an upper-body injury, but the veteran defenseman got through warmups and was able to play. His inclusion in the lineup proved impactful, as he helped out on Reilly Smith's last-second goal to give the Golden Knights the win. McNabb is up to four helpers, seven shots on net, 26 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over nine playoff outings. As long as the injury doesn't flare up, he should be good to handle top-four minutes for the rest of the postseason.