McNabb set up both of Jonathan Marchessault's goals to earn a pair of points and help carry his team to a 4-2 win over Winnipeg in Game 3 on Wednesday.

With three points in this series, McNabb now has more points against the Jets than he did against Los Angeles and San Jose combined. While that tells you that Game 3 was a fine showing, it also says that he's far from a consistent producer. He doesn't find the score sheet often enough, and odds are that you can do better than placing McNabb in your lineup in most situations.