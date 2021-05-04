McNabb posted an assist, four hits and two PIM in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.

McNabb earned the secondary helper on a Shea Theodore goal in the first period. The 30-year-old McNabb doesn't make many contributions to the offense -- he has only seven points in 36 outings this year. The Canadian blueliner has added 83 hits, 68 blocked shots, 35 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-8 rating.