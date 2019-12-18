Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Remains a physical force
McNabb registered five hits and five blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.
McNabb has gone without a point in his last eight games, but he's amassed 22 hits and 20 blocks in that span. The defense-first blueliner has six points, 111 hits, 66 blocks and 32 PIM in 37 outings this year.
