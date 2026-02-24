Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Removed from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McNabb (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Tuesday, per SinBin.vegas.
Following a 19-game stint on the shelf, McNabb is set to return to the lineup Wednesday in Los Angeles. The left-shot blueliner hasn't played since Dec. 31, so he could be eased back into action in his return. McNabb has logged three points, 63 hits, 98 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 38 appearances this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Expected to be out through Olympics•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Moved to IR•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Is week-to-week•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Exits with upper-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Nets goal in Monday's loss•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Scores game-winner Saturday•