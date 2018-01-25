McNabb (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against the Islanders on Thursday.

McNabb will be replaced in the lineup by recently recalled Jason Garrison. The 26-year-old McNabb's ailment is just the latest in a string of blue line injuries that has already seen Jon Merrill (undisclosed), Clayton Stoner (undisclosed) and Luca Sbisa (hand) placed on injured reserve. If McNabb is out long term, the Golden Knights could struggle to hold on to the Pacific Division lead.