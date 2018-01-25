Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Ruled out Thursday
McNabb (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against the Islanders on Thursday.
McNabb will be replaced in the lineup by recently recalled Jason Garrison. The 26-year-old McNabb's ailment is just the latest in a string of blue line injuries that has already seen Jon Merrill (undisclosed), Clayton Stoner (undisclosed) and Luca Sbisa (hand) placed on injured reserve. If McNabb is out long term, the Golden Knights could struggle to hold on to the Pacific Division lead.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Considered day-to-day•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Missing from bench to start third period•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Goalless in 10 straight•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Inks four-year pact with Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Struggling for points•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Will be held out Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...