McNabb scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 4.

McNabb tallied at 10:37 of the third period, and his goal ultimately forced overtime. The 30-year-old blueliner has chipped in with a goal, three helpers and 15 shots on net through 11 playoff games. He's added 38 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while taking on a defensive role in the Golden Knights' top four.