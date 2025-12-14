Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Scores game-winner Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McNabb scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
McNabb found the back of the net for the first time this season and did it in style, potting a snap shot past Jet Greaves to give the Golden Knights a comeback win. This was McNabb's first goal and second point of the season despite playing every game for Vegas, so his fantasy appeal shouldn't be very high any time soon.
