McNabb scored a goal and recorded three hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

McNabb found the back of the net for the first time in nearly a month, as his last game had come in a 4-1 win over the Panthers on Jan. 26. The 34-year-old veteran blueliner has four goals this season and is one away from tying his career-best mark in that output, though he doesn't bring much to the table as a scoring weapon from his role as a third-pairing defenseman. Through 58 contests, McNabb has four goals, 13 points, 73 shots, 99 hits and 125 blocked shots this season.