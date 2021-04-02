McNabb scored a goal on two shots, doled out four hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild.

McNabb scored for the first time since Nov. 21, 2019, a span of 86 games (66 regular season, 20 playoff). Obviously, scoring isn't a big part of the 30-year-old defenseman's game. He has just two points to go with 48 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in 20 contests this season.