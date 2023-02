McNabb is stuck in a 12-game point drought.

The 32-year-old blueliner isn't known for big point totals, so an extended slump isn't too surprising. McNabb has 42 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating during the drought. The defenseman is at 14 points, 68 shots on net, 137 hits, 127 blocks and a plus-13 rating through 56 contests overall -- it's been an otherwise solid season for him, so he should get back on track at some point.