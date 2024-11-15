McNabb agreed to terms on a three-year, $10.95 million contract extension with Vegas on Friday.

McNabb is one of three remaining 'Golden Misfits' from the Knights' inaugural season alongside Shea Theodore and William Karlsson. Offensively, the 33-year-old McNabb has been limited to open the campaign with just two points in 16 outings. Considering he's reached the 20-point mark in only one of his last 10 seasons, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting him to suddenly start racking up points. Still, McNabb offers decent category coverage in banger leagues, having racked up 200-plus hits in multiple seasons.