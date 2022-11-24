McNabb produced an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

This was just the third game all season that McNabb has not recorded a hit. The helper snapped his six-game point drought, giving him six assists (two shorthanded) through 21 contests overall. The veteran defenseman has added 47 hits, 46 blocked shots, 31 shots on net and a plus-11 rating while serving in a top-four role.