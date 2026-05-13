McNabb will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday for interference against Anaheim's Ryan Poehling (upper body) on Tuesday.

McNabb received a five-minute major and a game misconduct in Game 5 on Tuesday, resulting in him playing just 3:17 of ice time. As such, a likely suspension by the league may seem like a bit much to Vegas fans. Still, Poehling will likely miss some time, and his injury will probably be a factor in the decision-making process. At this point, fantasy managers shouldn't expect McNabb to be available for Game 6 on Thursday. Kaedan Korczak figures to step into the lineup in McNabb's stead.