McNabb registered an assist, three hits and four blocked shots in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Coyotes.

McNabb has a helper in each of the last two contests. He's now at a career-high 25 points through 76 outings this season, surpassing his previous best of 24 from the 2014-15 campaign. The 33-year-old defenseman has given up none of his trademark physicality in his best scoring season, earning 200 blocked shots, 137 hits and 35 PIM in 2023-24 while seeing steady defensive minutes as a reliable veteran.