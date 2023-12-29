McNabb provided an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and five blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

McNabb had to work hard against his former team, logging a season-high 25:57 of ice time after Ben Hutton left the game with an upper-body injury. The helper was McNabb's eighth point over 13 games in December. The 32-year-old is on track for a career year -- he's up to 16 points, 36 shots on net, 49 hits, 105 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 37 appearances this season.