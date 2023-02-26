McNabb produced an assist, five blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

McNabb's 14-game point drought ended with the primary helper on Michael Amadio's second-period tally. During the slump, McNabb still provided physical play with 51 hits and 32 blocked shots. The 32-year-old blueliner is up to 15 points, 69 shots on net, 148 hits, 135 blocks, 30 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 59 contests overall. His mostly defensive playing style limits his fantasy appeal to deep formats that reward his physicality.