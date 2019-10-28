Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Solely focused in own zone
McNabb will look to snap a nine-game pointless streak when the Golden Knights face the Canadiens on Thursday.
McNabb can be forgiven for any lengthy point droughts, as the stay-at-home defenseman is on pace for 246 hits and 145 blocked shots. It's up to you to determine how far the gaudy defensive totals can take you in fantasy pools.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Picks up helper•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Tallies rare goal•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Produces assist•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Offers assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Adds insurance tally•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Helps close out win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.