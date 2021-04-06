McNabb notched an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

McNabb was one of 15 Vegas skaters to get on the scoresheet Monday in a balanced team effort. He helped out on William Carrier's second-period tally. McNabb has two points in his last three games -- it's an unexpected surge of offense for the defensive-minded player. He has just three points to go with 52 hits and 43 blocked shots in 22 appearances this year.