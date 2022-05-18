McNabb recorded 18 points, 179 blocked shots, 154 hits and a plus-10 rating in 69 games this season.

McNabb's 18 points represented his second-best season offense. His physicality wasn't as present as usual -- he'd reached 200 hits in four of the last six campaigns -- but his 179 blocks represented a career high. The 31-year-old signed a three-year contract extension in January, so he'll likely continue to quietly fill whatever role the Golden Knights need handled heading into 2022-23.