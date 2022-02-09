McNabb logged an assist, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.

McNabb was solid defensively throughout the contest, and he also added a helper on Reilly Smith's third-period tally. The assist got McNabb to double-digits in points for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign. He's at two goals, eight assists, 120 blocked shots, 102 hits and a plus-8 rating in 47 appearances overall this season, though he entered Tuesday with no points in his previous 10 outings.